Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

