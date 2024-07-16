Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

