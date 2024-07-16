Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

