Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $508,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

