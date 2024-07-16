Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

FICO opened at $1,590.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,293.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $810.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.45.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

