Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,997 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

