Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $200.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

