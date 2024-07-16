Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

