Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $654,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
