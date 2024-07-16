Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

INDA stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.