AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $266.65 million, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.07.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

