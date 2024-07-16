Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ACB opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
