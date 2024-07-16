Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACB opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

