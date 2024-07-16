authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 375,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 12,254 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,004.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 170,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,254 shares of company stock worth $1,307,193. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

AUID stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. authID has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

