AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.0 %

AN stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

