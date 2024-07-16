Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Axonics has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

