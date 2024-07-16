Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSE AX opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.43.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
