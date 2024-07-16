Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

