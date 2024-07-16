Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ayro Stock Performance
Shares of AYRO stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Ayro has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.27.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.15). Ayro had a negative net margin of 7,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.