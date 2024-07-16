B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

