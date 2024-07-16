B. Riley Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE GDDY opened at $146.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

