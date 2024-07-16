Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $2.03. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,149,695 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 13.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.