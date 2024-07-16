Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

