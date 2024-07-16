Banc of California (BANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.