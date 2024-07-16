Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

