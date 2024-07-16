Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $42.23.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

