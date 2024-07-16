Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $42.23.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
