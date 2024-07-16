Bank of America Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $55.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

