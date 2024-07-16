Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.19

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.19 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 225.75 ($2.93). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 225.75 ($2.93), with a volume of 41,177,739 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.18) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.34) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.63) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.58).

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BARC

Barclays Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Barclays

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 868.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.19.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($140,638.91). 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.