Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,262,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 5,624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,437.8 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAMXF remained flat at $95.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

