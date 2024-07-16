Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.