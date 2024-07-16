Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $23,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

