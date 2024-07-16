Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 198.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 76,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 210.6% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 201,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 136,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 146,591 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

