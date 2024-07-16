Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

