Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
NASDAQ BLTE opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of -1.47.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
