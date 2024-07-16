Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $545.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $450.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.14.

Netflix stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.73. 240,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

