Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BHLB opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

