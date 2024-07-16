Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

