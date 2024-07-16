BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIOL

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.08 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.