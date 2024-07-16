BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.67

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.67 and traded as high as $37.68. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 280,428 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $856.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

