BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,966 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

