BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CII opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.