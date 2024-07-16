BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stock Holdings Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

