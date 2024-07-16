BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $934.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.09.

BlackRock stock opened at $822.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $788.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.92. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 157.8% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 96 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

