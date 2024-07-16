Blackwell 3D Construction (OTC:PARG) Trading Down 15.1%

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC:PARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.17. 116,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77,428% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Blackwell 3D Construction Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Blackwell 3D Construction Company Profile

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

