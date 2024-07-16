BMO Capital Markets Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NI stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

