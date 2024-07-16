Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

