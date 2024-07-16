Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE BSX opened at $78.02 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 280,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $358,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

