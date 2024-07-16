Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.