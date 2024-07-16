Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Boyd Gaming worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,720,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

