BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.90.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.69.

BP Stock Down 0.5 %

BP opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

