Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

